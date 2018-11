Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gives instructions during the second half of an NBA game at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, United States, on Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Karen Pulfer

The Denver Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez (41) reacts after a call in the second half of an NBA game at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, United States, on Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Karen Pulfer

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (L) looks to maneuver past Denver Nuggets counterpart Nikola Jokic (R) in the second half of an NBA game at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, United States, on Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Karen Pulfer

Marc Gasol scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to an 89-87 home victory over the Denver Nuggets, who lost for just the second time this NBA season.

The Grizzlies' defense was the difference Wednesday night at the FedExForum in Memphis, as Gasol and company held the Nuggets to under 90 points and just 39 percent shooting from the field.