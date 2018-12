The Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol reacts after a call in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, on Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

The Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. (R) reacts after a basket during an NBA game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, on Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

The Memphis Grizzlies' Mike Conley Jr. (c) guards the Los Angeles Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during an NBA game at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, on Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

The Memphis Grizzlies geared up for their Saturday showdown against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers by defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 96-86 in early-season NBA action.

The Grizzlies (14-9), who lead the NBA's Southwest Division, took a 51-42 lead at halftime of Wednesday night's contest at the FedExForum in Memphis thanks to 17 points from Conley, who finished with a game-high 22 points.