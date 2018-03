French rider Arnaud Demare (C) of the Groupama - FDJ team celebrates on the podium after retaining the overall leader's yellow jersey following the second stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race over 187.5km from Orsonville to Vierzon, France, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen of Team LottoNL-Jumbo celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the second stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race over 187.5km from Orsonville to Vierzon, France, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen (front L) of Team LottoNL-Jumbo sprints on his way to win the second stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race over 187.5km from Orsonville to Vierzon, France, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen (Lotto Jumbo) finished strong on Monday, sprinting to win the second stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, while France's Arnaud Demare (Groupama FDJ) retained the leader's yellow jersey at the end of the 187.5-kilometer ride from Orsonville to Vierzon.

Groenewegen, 24, launched a powerful attack while rushing toward the finish line in Vierzon, earning his fifth victory in 2018.