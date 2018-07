Team Lotto NL Jumbo rider Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 7th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 231km between Fougeres and Chartres, France, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

BMC Racing Team rider Greg van Avermaet (C) of Belgium celebrates on the podium retaining the overall leader's yellow jersey following the 7th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 231km between Fougeres and Chartres, France, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The peloton race through a tree lined road during the 7th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 231km between Fougeres and Chartres, France, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

The peloton in action during the 7th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 231km between Fougeres and Chartres, France, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT