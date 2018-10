Gremio's Luan (front) celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Gremio and Atletico Tucuman at Arena do Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 02 October 2018. EFE-EPA/Silvio Avila

Tucuman's Guillermo Acosta (l) vies for the ball with Gremio's Everton Sousa (r) on Sept. 18, 2018, in Tucuman, Argentina. EFE-EPA/Fabian Font

Goaltender Marcelo Grohe and Everton, two of the pillars for Brazil's Gremio soccer squad, are doubtful for the upcoming Copa Libertadores semifinal match against River Plate due to muscle injuries.

The Porto Alegre team's coach, Renato Gaucho, confirmed that it will be "very difficult" for both to take the pitch in the Oct. 23 first semifinal match against River in the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.