New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (L) gets a helmet to helmet hit from Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church (R) for which Church was penalized in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (R) is led off the field after a helmet to helmet hit in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN CENTRINO

The New England Patriots were handed an injury boost Thursday after star tight end Rob Gronkowski cleared the concussion protocol, and is expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Gronkowski was forced off after a helmet-to-helmet hit with Barry Church during the first half of the AFC Championship game at home to Jacksonville, raising concerns that he would not recover in time for Sunday's showdown.