New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski takes the field for warm ups before the start of Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did not travel with the team to Chicago for Sunday's clash at Soldier Field with the Bears.

Sources close to the Patriots said team officials did not want Gronkowski to play, fearing that he might aggravate ankle and back problems.