Flames on the crash site of French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of the Haas F1 Team during the start of the Formula One Grand of Bahrain on the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, 29 November 2020.EFE/EPA/Kamran Jebreili / Pool

Flames on the crash site of French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of the Haas F1 Team during the start of the Formula One Grand of Bahrain on the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, 29 November 2020. (Fórmula Uno, Bahrein) EFE/EPA/Bryn Lennon / Pool

Flames on the crash site of French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of the Haas F1 Team during the start of the Formula One Grand of Bahrain on the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain 29 November 2020. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU / POOL

Stewards and medical staff attend to the crash site of French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of the Haas F1 Team during the start of the Formula One Grand of Bahrain on the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, 29 November 2020. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU / POOL

Stewards remove parts of the car from the crash site of French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of the Haas F1 Team during the start of the Formula One Grand of Bahrain on the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, 29 November 2020. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU / POOL

French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean (2-R) of the Haas F1 Team is escorted to an ambulance after crashing during the start of the Formula One Grand of Bahrain on the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, 29 November 2020. EFE/EPA/Bryn Lennon / Pool