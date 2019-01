Jordanian fans cheer for their team during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group B soccer match between Palestine and Jordan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 15 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Goalkeeper Amer Shafi (top) of Jordan in action during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group B soccer match between Palestine and Jordan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Players of Australia celebrate after winning the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Syria in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Tomas Rogic (R) of Australia scores the winning goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Syria in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

A last-minute strike by midfielder Tomas Rogic Tuesday secured Australia a place in the Asian Cup's second phase by beating Syria 3-2 in their last group stage contest, alongside Jordan who qualified as the Group B winner after a 0-0 tie vs Palestine.

Midfielder Omar Khrbin and forward Omar Al Soma scored for Syria in minutes 43 and 80, respectively, while midfielders Awer Mabil and Chris Ikonomidis netted Australia's first two goals in the 41st and 54th minutes, respectively.