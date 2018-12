Uruguay's national team assit to training sesión before a match against Ecuador to qualify for the 2018 World Cup of Russia. Montevideo, Uruguay. Nov. 11, 2016. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

German writer Hardy Grüne has published a book that looks at Uruguay's role as a "small world soccer capital" with Montevideo as its "soccer epicenter."

The work, titled "Montevideo: un viaje al corazon del futbol," (Montevideo: a trip to the heart of soccer), is the result of Grüne's visits to Uruguay in 2014 and 2017, when he toured the country's main clubs and stadiums and interviewed the most important personalities in Uruguay's favorite sport.