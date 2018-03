Chivas player Rodolfo Pizarro (L) fights for the ball with America's Renato Ibarra (R) during the match between the Guadalajara Chivas and America Aguilas at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, on March 3, 2018.EFE/Carlos Zepeda

America's Oribe Peralta (C), Mateus Uribe (R) and Paul Aguilar (L) celebrate after scoring a goal during the match between Chivas and America at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, on March 3,2018. EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Chivas player Michael Perez (R) battles for the ball against America's Jeremy Menez (L) during the match between Chivas and America at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, on March 3, 2018. EFE/Carlos Zepeda

The Guadalajara Chivas and America Aguilas played to a 1-1 tie in the 10th round of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura tournament.

Undefeated America is in second place in the standings, with 18 points, following Saturday's match, trailing standings leader Santos Laguna by two points.