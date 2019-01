Guadalajara's Alan Pulido (L) fights for the ball with Tijuana's Imar Mendiza (R) during the 2019 Mexican league Clausura tournament match played on Jan. 5, 2019, at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Tijuana manager Oscar Pareja shouts instructions to his players during the 2019 Mexican league Clausura tournament match against Guadalajara on Jan. 5, 2019, at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Guadalajara's Isaac Brizuela celebrates after scoring a goal against Tijuana during the 2019 Mexican league Clausura tournament match played on Jan. 5, 2019, at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Guadalajara, managed by Paraguayan Jose Saturnino Cardozo, beat Tijuana 2-0 on goals by Alan Pulido and Isaac Brizuela, getting off to a good start in the first match-day of the 2019 Mexican league Clausura tournament.

Pulido scored in the 55th minute of Saturday's match and Brizuela added a goal in the 94th minute.