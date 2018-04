Guadalajara players celebrate after scoring a goal against the New York Red Bulls, of Major League Soccer (MLS), in the Concacaf Champions League semifinals on April 4, 2018, in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Carlos Zepeda

The Guadalajara Chivas got off to a solid start in the Concacaf Champions League final, defeating Toronto FC, the defending Major League Soccer (MLS) champion, 2-1 in the first leg of the series at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

Rodolfo Pizarro put Guadalajara on the scoreboard early, nailing a goal in the 2nd minute of Tuesday's match.