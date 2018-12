CD Guadalajara head coach Jose Cardozo reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup match between Kashima Antlers and CD Guadalajara in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAHMOUD KHALED

CD Guadalajara head coach Jose Saturnino Cardozo on Monday analyzed his team's 3-2 defeat to Kashima Antlers of Japan in the FIFA Club World Cup second round and tried to motivate his squad for the upcoming 5th-spot match against Esperance de Tunis.

Making their World Cup debut Guadalajara, the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League champions, squandered a 1-0 advantage to lose against Kashima.