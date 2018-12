Guadalajara coach Jose Cardozo on Friday said that his team has a chance to show what they are capable of when they take on Japanese Kashima Antlers in the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup.

During a press conference on the eve of Saturday's game, Cardozo said the team is excited to play a competitive match after two sabbatical weeks in which the coaching stuff was able to determinate the team's weaknesses as well as its strengths.