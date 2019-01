Cruz Azul's Edgar Mendez (R) fights for the ball with Guadalajara's Jair Pereira (L) during the Liga MX 2019 Clausura tournament match played on Jan. 12, 2019, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Cruz Azul's Pablo Aguilar (upper) and Milton Caraglio (R) battle Guadalajara's Jair Pereira (L) and Hiram Mier (lower) during the Liga MX 2019 Clausura tournament match played on Jan. 12, 2019, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Cruz Azul's Jose Maduena (L) vies for the ball with Guadalajara's Miguel Jimenez (R) during the Liga MX 2019 Clausura tournament match played on Jan. 12, 2019, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Guadalajara edged Cruz Azul 1-0, moving into a tie with the Lobos BUAP for the top spot in the Mexican league's Clausura tournament.

Guadalajara's manager, Paraguayan Jose Cardozo, said after Saturday's victory that his squad was off to a good start because it was hungry for wins after performing badly at the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup.