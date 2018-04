Chivas' player Orbelin Pineda (L) vies for the ball against Red Bulls' Tyler Adams during a soccer match of the Concacaf's Champions League, in Guadalajara, Mexico, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Chivas' player Rodolfo Pizarro (up) vies for the ball against Red Bulls' Kemar Lawrence during a soccer match of the Concacaf's Champions League, in Guadalajara, Mexico, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Players of Chivas celebrate after scoring a goal against Red Bulls during a soccer match of the Concacaf's Champions League, in Guadalajara, Mexico, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Isaac Brizuela scored a goal to help the Guadalajara Chivas edge the New York Red Bulls, of Major League Soccer (MLS), 1-0 in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League semifinals.

Brizuela scored what turned out to be the match's only goal in the 26th minute on Wednesday night at Akron Stadium in this western Mexican city.