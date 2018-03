Jesus Godinez (R) of Mexico's Chivas vies for the ball with Waylon Francis (L) of Seattle Sounders during a match of the Concacaf Champions League quarter finals between Mexico's Chivas and USA's Seattle Sounders at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS ZEPEDA

Orbelin Pineda (L) of Mexico's Chivas vies for the ball with Cristian Roldan (R) of US' Seattle Sounders during a match of the Concacaf Champions League quarter finals between Mexico's Chivas and USA's Seattle Sounders at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS ZEPEDA

Players of Mexico's Chivas celebrate scoaring against Seattle Sounders during a match of the Concacaf Champions League quarter finals between Mexico's Chivas and USA's Seattle Sounders at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS ZEPEDA

Mexico's Chivas Guadalajara played brilliantly in the second half to thrash Major League Soccer team Seattle Sounders on Wednesday and qualify for the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Oswaldo Alanis, Eduardo Lopez and Jesus Godinez scored for Guadalajara to capitalize on their home advantage.