Chivas players celebrate after scoring a goal against the Red Bulls during a soccer match of the CONCACAF Champions League, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Carlos Zepeda

Chivas player Rodolfo Pizarro (up) vies for the ball against Red Bulls' Kemar Lawrence during a soccer match of the CONCACAF Champions League, in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Carlos Zepeda

Chivas player Orbelin Pineda (L) vies for the ball against Red Bulls' Tyler Adams during a soccer match of the CONCACAF Champions League, in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Carlos Zepeda

Mexican club Chivas de Guadalajara was travelling to the United States on Sunday to play the New York Red Bulls in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals.

After winning the first leg 1-0 on Wednesday thanks to a goal by Isaac Brizuela, the Mexicans have to win or draw on Tuesday to reach the final, which will be played against either Mexico's Club America or Major League Soccer champions Toronto.