Guarani's Rodolfo Gamarra jubilates a goal during the Copa Libertadores Match between Paraguay's Guarani and Venezuela's Carabobo at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 06 February 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Andres Cristaldo

Guarani beat Resistencia, an Intermediate Division club, in the Copa Paraguay semifinals, advancing to the championship match against Olimpia.

Guarani won Tuesday's semifinals match in a penalty shootout 5-4 against Resistencia after playing to a 1-1 draw in the first 90 minutes.