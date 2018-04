FC Barcelona's midfielder Andres Iniesta reacts after scoring the 2-0 lead during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between FC Barcelona and Malaga CF at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE file/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League soccer match Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola on Friday praised his compatriot and player, Andres Iniesta, saying that Iniesta's role has been crucial to Barcelona's success over the past years.

Earlier on Friday, Iniesta announced his departure from Barcelona by the end of the season, after 22 years playing for the Spanish giant.