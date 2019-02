Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri reacts during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg soccer match Chelsea vs Malmo in London, Britain, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Manchester City's Leroy Sane celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 2-2 equalizer during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Manchester City in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Feb. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Schalke's head coach Domenico Tedesco (L) and Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola (R) shake hands after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Manchester City in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Feb. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Manchester City led by Spanish coach Pep Guardiola will be seeking its first title of the season when it takes on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final.

City, the defending champion, arrives at Wembley stadium in the best condition, having trounced Maurizio Sarri's team 6-0 two weeks ago in Premier League action.