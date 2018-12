Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne watches the match from the stands during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group F soccer match between Olympique Lyon and Mancherster City, in Decines-Charpieu, Lyon, France, Nov. 27, 2018 EPA-EFE FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Manchester City head coach Josep Guardiola reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group F soccer match between Olympique Lyon and Mancherster City, in Decines-Charpieu, Lyon, France, Nov. 27, 2018 EPA-EFE FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola said in a press conference Friday that his side's Argentine striker Sergio Agüero and Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne are set to miss the upcoming Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Guardiola added that he excluded both stars from the upcoming match due to their ongoing injuries.