Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola (D) and midfielder Bernardo Silva take part in a press conference in New York on Tuesday, July 24, ahead of a match against Liverpool in the International Champions Cup. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said here Tuesday that the International Champions Cup represents a great opportunity for his younger players to show what they can do against top-flight competition.

"It's nice for the young players that we have," he told a press conference in New York ahead of Wednesday's match against Liverpool at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.