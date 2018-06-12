Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NIGEL RODDIS

Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City, has agreed to pay 150,000 euros ($177,000) towards the release of a migrant rescue ship that was impounded by Italian authorities as it operated in the Mediterranean, the founder of the humanitarian NGO linked the vessel said Tuesday.

Italy's Prosecutor had ordered the impounding of the Proactiva Open Arms in the port of Pozzallo in March, something it described as a preventive confiscation under the allegation that it had promoted what it described as clandestine immigration and criminal association.