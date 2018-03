Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola takes part in a press conference at the Manchester City training ground at Manchester, UK, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY DEVLIN

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola on Tuesday confirmed that he is planning to wear a yellow ribbon during the second leg of the team's Champions League face-off against Basel.

The English Football Association has launched proceedings against Guardiola for wearing a yellow ribbon in support of Catalan independence, since the FA prohibits any display of political symbols.