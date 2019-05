Watford FC manager Javi Gracia reacts during the English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal FC in London, United Kingdom, March 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the English Premier League soccer match against Brighton and Hove Albion in Brighton, United Kingdom, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JAMES BOARDMAN

Two Spanish coaches, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Watford’s Javi Gracia, are set to face off against for the FA Cup title.

City have yet to win the FA Cup title under Guardiola, but this time they are a step away from the trophy and a historic domestic treble, having won the Premier League and EFL Cup crowns.