Guastatoya's Angel Rodriguez (L) and Jorge Vargas (R) celebrate after teammate Gabriel Orellana scored the team's second goal in the Guatemalan league's Clausura tournament final against Xelaju on May 27, 2018, at David Cordon Hichos Stadium in Guastatoya, Guatemala. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Baldizon

Guastatoya players celebrate after winning the Guatemalan league's Clausura tournament final against Xelaju on May 27, 2018, at David Cordon Hichos Stadium in Guastatoya, Guatemala. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Baldizon

Guastatoya's Gabriel Orellana celebrates after scoring his team's second goal in the Guatemalan league's Clausura tournament final on May 27, 2018, at David Cordon Hichos Stadium in Guastatoya, Guatemala. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Baldizon

Guastatoya rolled to a 2-0 win over Xelaju over the weekend, taking its first Guatemalan soccer league title.

Jorge Vargas and Freddy Orellana scored in the 23rd and 87th minutes, respectively, for Guastatoya in Sunday's league final.