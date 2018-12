Robin Betancourth (R) from Comunicaciones keeps the ball away from Aaron Navarro of Guastatoya (L) on Wednesday, in the first leg of the final of the Guatemalan soccer league's Apertura tournament. Guatemala City, Guatemala. Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Douglas Suruy

Fans of Camunicaciones cheer Wednesday, during the first leg of the final of the Guatemalan torneo aperture played between Comunicaciones and Guastatoya, at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Douglas Suruy

Comunicaciones' player Rafael Morales (2L) in action before Omar Domínguez (L) of Guastatoya, during the first leg of the final of the Guatemalan soccer league's Apertura tournament. Guatemala City, Guetemala. Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Douglas Suruy

Guastatoya notched a 2-1 road victory over Comunicaciones in the first leg of the final of the Guatemalan soccer league's Apertura tournament, although a second-half goal by Uruguayan midfielder Maximiliano Lombardi has given the capital club more hope heading into the second leg.

Guastatoya played to their strengths on Wednesday night at Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium in Guatemala City, leveraging their organized defense and solid execution on set pieces to record the win.