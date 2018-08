Guatemala's Marvin Ceballos (R) fights for the ball with Cuba's Luismel Barrios (L) during the soccer friendly played on Aug. 18, 2018, at Mario Camposeco Stadium in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Baldizon

Guatemala's Wilson Diaz (L) fights for the ball with Cuba's Luismel Morris (R) during the soccer friendly played on Aug. 18, 2018, at Mario Camposeco Stadium in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Baldizon

Guatemalan national soccer team coach Walter Claveri looks on as his squad takes on Cuba in a friendly on Aug. 18, 2018, at Mario Camposeco Stadium in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Baldizon

The Guatemalan national soccer team beat Cuba 1-0 in its second friendly against the Caribbean squad.

Coach Walter Claveri used a different roster in Saturday night's match at Mario Camposeco Stadium in the western city of Quetzaltenango.