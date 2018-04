Salvadoran tennis player Marcelo Arevalo in action in the men's doubles match with Guatemala in their Americas Davis Cup Group II match in Guatemala City on April 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Guatemalan tennis players Wilfredo Gonzalez (l) and Christopher Diaz (r) celebrate their doubles win over El Salvador in Americas Davis Cup action in Guatemala City on April 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Salvadoran tennis player Marcelo Arevalo in action during the Americas Davis Cup Group II doubles match against Guatemala in Guatemala City on April 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

A withdrawal due to injury and an exciting doubles victory over El Salvador on Sunday handed a series win to Guatemala, ensuring that it remains in the Americas Davis Cup Group II next year.

After ending the series tied at 1-1 on Saturday, the Guatemalans got a stroke of luck with at the Guatemala Tennis Federation courts with the withdrawal of Rafael Arevalo from the match he was winning against Christopher Diaz 6-1 and 1-0.