Guatemalan Jose Marquez (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during a friendly match between Guatemala and Cuba, at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 15 August 2018. EPA- EFE FILE/GABRIEL BALDIZON

Guatemala's national soccer team has enlisted a different group of players for its second friendly of the week against Cuba, but the squad will look to bring the same enthusiasm on Saturday that it showed in a 3-0 win in the first match.

The team posted a good result on Wednesday night, meeting head coach Walter Claveri's expectations in its first contest since failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.