Mexico's Jorge Martinez is seen on his way to winning gold for speed skating in the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games on July 21, 2018, in Barranquilla, winning the men's 300-meter individual time trial in 24.346 seconds. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Dalia Soberanis of Guatemala celebrates winning gold for speed skating in the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games on July 21, 2018, in Barranquilla, winning the women's 300-meter individual time trial in 26.641 seconds. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Dalia Soberanis of Guatemala and Jorge Martinez of Mexico won the first gold for speed skating in the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games being held in Barranquilla.

At the Alex Cujavante Skating Arena, Soberanis took the women's 300-meter individual time trial in 26.641 seconds.