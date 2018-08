Jose Marquez (R) of Guatemala celebrates after scoring a goal during a friendly match at Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 15 August 2018. The Guatemalan soccer team returned to international competition after a suspension imposed by FIFA due to a corruption scandal. EPA-EFE/GABRIEL BALDIZON

Frank De Leon (front) of Guatemala vies for the ball with Yordan Santa Cruz (back) of Cuba during a friendly match at Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 15 August 2018. The Guatemalan soccer team returned to international competition after a suspension imposed by FIFA due to a corruption scandal. EPA-EFE/GABRIEL BALDIZON

Jose Marquez (C) of Guatemala celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during a friendly match at Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 15 August 2018. The Guatemalan soccer team returned to international competition after a suspension imposed by FIFA due to a corruption scandal. EPA-EFE/GABRIEL BALDIZON

Guatemala's national soccer team defeated Cuba 3-0 in its first international friendly since the lifting of a nearly two-year ban imposed by FIFA.

More than 17,000 fans packed Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium in Guatemala City on Wednesday night to welcome the team back to action.