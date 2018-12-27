Adrian de Lemos from Antigua F.C celebrating a goal at the Pensativo stadium in Guatemala Dec 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/GABRIEL BALDIZÓN

Guatemalan league club Antigua said it signed Guatemalan-American midfielder Pablo Aguilar.

The midfielder, who signed on Wednesday, will join Antigua after playing for the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros of the United Soccer League since March 2018.