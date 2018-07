(L-R) Luis Ovalle, Jose Calderon, Blas Perez, Gabriel "Gavilan" Gomez, Roman Torres, Valentin Pimentel and Jaime Penedo sing Panama's national anthem on 30 June 2018 during a tribute to the Panamanian national squad, which this summer in Russia became the first team from the Central American nation to ever compete in a World Cup finals. EPA-EFE/Rogelio Adonican Osorio

Players from Panama's national team - goalkeeper Jose Calderon (left) and forward Armando Cooper - speak at a press conference on 13 June 2018 at the Olympic Sports Centre, the Panamanian national team's base camp in Saransk, Russia, during the 2018 World Cup. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Panamanian national team goalkeeper Jose Calderon takes part in a training session on 14 June 2018 at the the Olympic Sports Centre, the Panamanian national team's base camp in Saransk, Russia, during the 2018 World Cup. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Deportivo Guastatoya, winners of the most recent Guatemalan-league soccer championship, have announced the signing of Panamanian international goalkeeper Jose Calderon for the upcoming season.

The club took to social media to welcome its newest member, who last played at the club level for Panama's Union Deportivo Universitario and made Panama's 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.