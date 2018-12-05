Guatemalan league club Municipal said it signed Mexican forward Othoniel Arce Jaramillo to a contract.
The 29-year-old forward signed an 18-month deal with the club after several months of negotiations.
Marco Pappa (R) of Municipal celebrates after scoring against Comunicaciones during the Clausura 2018 Tournament match between Comunicaciones and Municipal at the stadium Doroteo Guamuch in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Esteban Biba
