Antigua GFC's Jorge Zaldivar (L) fights for the ball with Alianza's Oscar Guerrero (R) during the Concacaf Champions League match played on Oct. 18, 2016, at Doroteo Guamuch Stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala. EPA-EFE FILE/Esteban Biba

Honduran defender Jorge Zaldivar has signed a contract with the Guatemalan league's Sanarate for the 2019 Clausura tournament, the club said Tuesday.

Management said the club, which is coached by Argentine Hector Trujillo, would not carry Zaldivar on the roster as a foreign player because he also holds Guatemalan citizenship.