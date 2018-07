Kevin Cordon (left), the Pan American badminton champion, takes part in an Aug. 5, 2015, ceremony in Guatemala City along with other Guatemalan medal winners at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Guatemalan badminton player Kevin Cordon competes in the final of the Central American and Caribbean Games on July 23, 2010, in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

Guatemalan badminton player Kevin Cordon (left) competes in a men's doubles match at the 2017 Bolivarian Games in Santa Marta, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Carlos Duran Araújo

Guatemala's culture and sports minister congratulated Kevin Cordon on his victory last weekend at a badminton tournament in Lima, Peru, where he defeated Cuba's Osleni Guerrero 22-20, 14-21, 21-15 in the final.

Jose Luis Chea Urruela said the athlete was a source of "national pride," adding that he was a role model whose efforts brought glory to Guatemala.