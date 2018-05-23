Coban Imperial's Robin Betancourth beats Municipal goalkeeper Abner Ubeda for a goal during the 2018 Clausura tournament match played on April 18, 2018, at Trebol Stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala. EPA-EFE FILE/Esteban Biba

Coban Imperial, which was eliminated by Guastatoya in the 2018 Clausura tournament semifinals over the weekend, has been fined 25,000 quetzales ($3,355) by Guatemalan soccer league for failing to control the violence during the match at Jose Angel Rossi Stadium and prevent attacks on the visiting team's bus.

Based on the report from referee Jonathan Polanco, the Guatemalan National Soccer League's Disciplinary Committee fined Coban Imperial 15,000 quetzales ($2,013) for failing to prevent fans from throwing beer cans and other objects on the field and an additional 10,000 quetzales ($1,342) for not following security protocols.