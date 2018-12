Jose Martinez, from Gutemalan club Municipal, celebrates after scoring a goal in Oct. 31. 2018. Guatemala City, Guatemala. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Baldizon/FILE

Municipal, one of the most storied and popular clubs in the Guatemalan soccer league, said it signed Mexican striker Luis Angel Landin, who comes from Guatemala's Malacateco.

The 32-year-old Landin becomes the seventh reinforcement for Argentine Horacio Cordero's team, on which Mexican forward Othoniel Arce stands out.