Guatemala's first-division soccer clubs have signed experienced players from Costa Rica, Uruguay, Argentina and Mexico ahead of the start of the Apertura tournament, which is the first of the 2018-2019 season and gets under way on July 29.

Defending champion Guastatoya, fresh off winning its first-ever title in the 2017-2018 Clausura competition, has beefed up its line-up by signing a trio of midfielders: Costa Rica's Jose Alfredo Sanchez Barquero and Jorge Gatgens and Mexico's Isaac Acuña.