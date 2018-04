The FIFA logo is pictured outside of the FIFA Headquarters 'Home of FIFA' in Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2015.

The Guatemalan sports authority on Tuesday approved the statutes required by FIFA in the hopes that football's world governing body would lift a suspension imposed in October 2016.

The Guatamalan football federation was suspended in connection with a FIFA corruption scandal that was uncovered at the end of 2015.