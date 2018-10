Jacson Pita from Deportivo Cuenca running with the ball on Oct. 4, 2018, at a match against Fluminense at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). EPA-EFE FILE/Marcelo Sayão

Last-place Guayaquil City played to a 1-1 tie with Deportivo Cuenca in the last match of the 13th round of the Ecuadorian championship's second phase.

Deportivo Cuenca scored first in Monday's match, getting a goal from Juan Diego Rojas, while William Vargas tied the match for Guayaquil City minutes before the end of the match.