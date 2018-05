Portugal players (L-R) Manuel Fernandes, Ricardo Pereira and Gonçalo Guedes warm up during a training session at Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, Portugal, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOAO RELVAS

Portugal player Gonçalo Guedes during a press conference at Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, Portugal, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOAO RELVAS

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) forward Gonçalo Guedes, who was on loan this year to Spanish club Valencia, said Wednesday that he would not discuss his future until the World Cup ended.

The 21-year-old Guedes, who plays for Portugal's national team, said during a press conference at the training complex in Oeiras, a city outside Lisbon, that he was "focusing on the team" and would rather not "talk about clubs."