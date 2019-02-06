Peruvian forward Paolo Guerrero performs some ball drills during his presentation as a new member of Porto Alegre, Brazil-based Internacional, a Brazilian league clue, on Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Granata

Peruvian forward Paolo Guerrero (right) poses next to Internacional's vice president, Roberto Mello, during his presentation as a new member of that Porto Alegre-based club on Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Granata

Veteran Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero is nearing the end of a more than year-long doping ban and is currently training in preparation for his much-awaited debut with Brazilian-league club Internacional.

The 35-year-old Guerrero, who has been serving a 14-month suspension handed down by the Lausanne, Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and has been out of action for the past six months, resumed training with the Porto Alegre-based team on Tuesday with the enthusiasm of an aspiring, youth-academy hopeful.