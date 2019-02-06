Veteran Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero is nearing the end of a more than year-long doping ban and is currently training in preparation for his much-awaited debut with Brazilian-league club Internacional.
The 35-year-old Guerrero, who has been serving a 14-month suspension handed down by the Lausanne, Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and has been out of action for the past six months, resumed training with the Porto Alegre-based team on Tuesday with the enthusiasm of an aspiring, youth-academy hopeful.