Peruvian forward Paolo Guerrero, 34, poses during his presentation as a new member of Sport Club Internacional in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 15 August 2018. Guerrero said he was very happy to have signed with a great club.

Peruvian forward Paolo Guerrero, 34, poses during his presentation as a new member of Brazil's Sport Club Internacional next to the club's president, Marcelo Medeiros (R); and vice president, Roberto Mello (L), in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 15 August 2018.

Peruvian forward Paolo Guerrero said Wednesday upon being introduced as a member of Brazilian club Internacional that his experience with his new team would help him arrive in optimal condition for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"Inter's structure is fantastic, among the best for getting me physically prepared and arriving in optimal condition for the next (World Cup), which is my desire and one of my goals," the 34-year-old forward said at a press conference in this southern city.