Retired French-Argentine soccer player David Trezeguet (C) plays in a charity match to raise funds for the Special Olympics Foundation on June 2, 2018, in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Striker Paolo Guerrero will give the Peruvian national soccer team a "shot of motivation" at the World Cup in Russia, retired French-Argentine soccer player David Trezeguet said.

"It's important that he be at the World Cup because he's a great protagonist and a great player. As fans, we like to watch the great players and Paolo is on that list. The truth is that he's going to give a very important shot of motivation to Peru," Trezeguet said during a charity event in Bogota on Saturday.