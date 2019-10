Toni Nadal, uncle of Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, waits for the bus which transfer guests to Pollenca, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Ezequiel Ivan Espinar Riutort

Miguel Angel Nadal (C), uncle of Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, waits for the bus which transfer guests to Pollenca, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Ezequiel Ivan Espinar Riutort

King Juan Carlos, father of Spain's head of state King Felipe VI, and his wife Queen Sofia arrives to attend the wedding of tennis icon Rafael Nadal and his fiancée Mery Perello in Pollença, Spain, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ Lliteres

King Juan Carlos, father of Spain's head of state King Felipe VI, and his wife Queen Sofia arrived on Saturday in the Spanish town of Pollença to attend the wedding of tennis icon Rafael Nadal and his fiancée Mery Perello.

As he arrived, Juan Carlos greeted journalists who gathered at the entrance of sa Fortalesa, the wedding venue on the Balearic island of Mallorca