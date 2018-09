The then Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink during a training session at the team's training complex in Cobham, south west of London, Britain, Mar 8, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Dutchman Guus Hiddink has been named coach of China's under-21 football team with the aim of leading the country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Chinese Football Association confirmed on Monday.

In order to qualify for the Summer Olympics, which the Chinese team has not done since 2008, it will have to make it into the top three of the 2020 AFC U-23 Asian Cup.